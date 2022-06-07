NEWS

Athens, Beijing mark 50 years

[AP]

The presidents of Greece and China, Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Xi Jinping exchanged warm wishes on Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In 1972, Greece, at the time ruled by a dictatorship, became one of the first Western countries that followed in the footsteps of the US to establish ties with China.

Xi said Greece and China, each with a long history, have supported each other on fundamental interests for the past 50 years, noting the Belt and Road Initiative.

Sakellaropoulou said the two countries will continue to work together to promote dialogue between different cultures and world peace.

Politics Diplomacy Anniversary
