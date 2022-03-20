NEWS

Greek President and Vice-President of the European Commission commemorate Holocaust

greek-president-and-vice-president-of-the-european-commission-commemorate-holocaust
[InTime News]

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and European Vice-President Margaritis Schinas participated in a march commemorating the victims of the Holocaust in Thessaloniki on Sunday.

“It is only if we transmit the historical knowledge to the next generation, if we preserve the memory, if we all have the empathy feel the pain and the anguish of the victims as it were our own, if we understand that the Holocaust is part of an international historical heritage, that can we arm ourselves against the march of evil,” said Sakellaropoulou.

“It is unacceptable to call Nazis those who are defending the independence of their homeland,” said Schinas in a statement uploaded to social media, alluding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that is being conducted on the pretense of “denazification.”

