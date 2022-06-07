NEWS

Greece rejects all Turkish arguments about island demilitarization

[Intime News]

Greece has sent a total of two letters to the United Nations Secretary General rejecting the entirety of Turkey’s arguments about the status of the Greek islands in the Aegean, Greek diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

In the two letters to the UN Secretary General, Greece’s permanent representative at the UN refutes Turkey’s arguments “as legally unsustainable, having clearly revisionist motives, and further fueling the instability Turkey creates with its actions,” the sources said.

Athens was responding to earlier statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was quoted by the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency as saying that “the sovereignty of the Aegean islands will come into question if Greece does not stop violating international treaties.”

The comment was made following a meeting with North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister, Bujar Osmani.

[AMNA]

Diplomacy Turkey
