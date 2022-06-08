NEWS

Week-long Athens Pride to culminate in concert and parade on June 18

With the demand for “unconditional” education, equality to marriage and family, safety and life, Athens Pride kicks off on June 10, culminating with an all-day concert and a subsequent parade on June 18 in the center of the city.

“Human rights are universal and non-negotiable. As individuals we are all born free, without distinction. We have the right to free speech, to education, to marriage, to have a family, to work and to be safe,” the event website states.

“We can form a civil partnership, but we cannot get married. We can have children of our own but only as individuals. We can foster children but not adopt them. We can be free but only in our beds. We can feel safe but only if we hide,” it continues.

The Pride parade will take place at 7 p.m. on June 18, following an all-day concert on Syntagma Square.

