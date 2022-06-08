NEWS

Dendias calls on Turkey to avoid provocative statements

Dendias calls on Turkey to avoid provocative statements
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reiterated his call on Turkey to decrease tensions with Greece by “avoiding provocative expressions and statements” to maintain peace in bilateral relations, as Ankara this week reiterated its demands that Athens must demilitarize its east Aegean islands, saying it will challenge their sovereignty otherwise. 

“[It needs] to ensure that there is peace and that our relations always remain within the framework of International Law, the Law of the Sea and respect for the territorial integrity of our countries,” he said after a meeting with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu in Pristina.

