Tsipras criticizes gov’t on island tour

Opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras expressed his certainty on Wednesday that the government will not complete its four-year term in office.

During a tour of the islands of Rhodes and Symi, Tsipras said the government “has decided to escape before winter comes to avoid the consequences of a catastrophic policy for which it is responsible.”

“The sooner the elections are held, the better it will be for the country,” the leftist party leader said.

What’s more, in an interview with local newspaper Rodiaki, he referred extensively to rising prices, launching a personal attack against Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He said citizens are paying for the “Mitsotakis clause,” which means that “all the increases and super-profits of the energy producers are transferred to the consumer.”

Tsipras argued the country has the tools and ways to deal with price increases, but that a major political change is needed which will bring SYRIZA to power.

Tsipras also criticized Ankara’s recent bellicose statements on Greece.

“Heightening the rhetoric and tension and casting doubt on international treaties is ineffective and benefits no one. Whatever happens, the Greek people and Greece will defend their sovereignty and sovereign rights, and in this all Greeks are united,” he said.