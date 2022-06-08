Tsipras: Raising tensions is of no use to either Greeks or Turks

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras criticized Ankara’s recent bellicose statements on Greece on Wednesday, during a visit to the islands of Rhodes and Symi in the eastern Aegean.

“Heightening the rhetoric and tension and casting doubt on international treaties is ineffective and benefits no one. Whatever happens, the Greek people and Greece will defend their sovereignty and sovereign rights, and in this all Greeks are united,” he said.

The head of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance added that the only point of contention between Greece and Turkey concerns the continental shelf and the Exclusive Economic Zone, “which must be resolved on the basis of International Law at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.”

Therefore, he noted addressing himself to “the democratic political forces of our neighbors to continue supporting talks and peace.”

Nationalism, he stressed, “endangers not only peace but also social cohesion and democracy in every country.”

[AMNA]