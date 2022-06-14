NEWS

Iranian tanker seized by Greece is released, says Mehr news agency

Iranian tanker seized by Greece is released, says Mehr news agency
[Reuters]

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization said on Tuesday the Iranian-flagged Lana tanker ship seized in April by Greece is no longer impounded and its oil cargo will be returned to its owner, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

Tehran’s ambassador to Athens last Thursday that Iran expects an oil cargo confiscated by the United States off the coast of Greece to be returned in full, following a Greek court ruling quashing the original decision to confiscate it.

The case arose when Greece in April impounded the Iranian-flagged Lana, formerly Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, near the island of Evia due to European Union sanctions. [Reuters]

Shipping
READ MORE
Iran’s Khamenei posts video showing capture of Greek tanker
NEWS

Iran’s Khamenei posts video showing capture of Greek tanker

Divers discover wreck of Spanish freighter sunk by Greek submarine in WWII
CULTURE

Divers discover wreck of Spanish freighter sunk by Greek submarine in WWII

Corinth Canal to reopen to shipping in July
NEWS

Corinth Canal to reopen to shipping in July

Shipowners president: All states must work to end Iranian ‘hostage-taking’ of Greek ships
NEWS

Shipowners president: All states must work to end Iranian ‘hostage-taking’ of Greek ships

TankerTrackers.com locates seized Greek tankers in Iranian waters
NEWS

TankerTrackers.com locates seized Greek tankers in Iranian waters

Pumping of seized Iranian oil stops
NEWS

Pumping of seized Iranian oil stops