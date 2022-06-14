Iranian tanker seized by Greece is released, says Mehr news agency

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization said on Tuesday the Iranian-flagged Lana tanker ship seized in April by Greece is no longer impounded and its oil cargo will be returned to its owner, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

Tehran’s ambassador to Athens last Thursday that Iran expects an oil cargo confiscated by the United States off the coast of Greece to be returned in full, following a Greek court ruling quashing the original decision to confiscate it.

The case arose when Greece in April impounded the Iranian-flagged Lana, formerly Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, near the island of Evia due to European Union sanctions. [Reuters]