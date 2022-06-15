Former chief negotiator for Cyprus problem to run for president

Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis announced his candidacy for president in next year’s election in the Republic of Cyprus, saying corruption will remain rampant unless the country is reunited once again into a “proper state.”

Mavroyiannis, who issued a press release on Tuesday, said he would be resolute in bringing about conditions of peace and prosperity.

“We will fight with steadfast energy and inspiration on the notion that our land can, ought to, and deserve to see better days,” Mavroyiannis said.

The former UN ambassador, who announced after getting official support from the communist-rooted AKEL party, told state radio on Wednesday morning that his candidacy would remain independent and clarified his pre-condition for running for office had always been having at least one formidable political force to back him up.

Critics and pundits have raised questions as to whether Mavroyiannis, viewed by friends and foes as a politician with a calm voice, would run on a truly independent ticket or toe the line of AKEL.

Mavroyiannis also spoke on the Cyprus problem and said corruption could not be tackled unless a solution was found to make the country a “proper state” again.

“Corruption is rampant in our current situation, and this would not be possible if we became a proper state,” Mavroyiannis said, referring to a political solution being sought to reunify the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities under a UN-backed federal plan.

He also said he would work on new ideas to encourage growth based on a green economy as part of a mixed energy model.

During his morning interview Mavroyiannis declined to give specific details on previous attempts to resign as chief negotiator for the Cyprus issue, saying one time he offered to leave the post during peace talks in 2017.

But the candidate also said his resignation before becoming a presidential candidate was based on the fact there was no chatter in peace talks, saying current Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides was not to blame due to other world problems taking center stage, including Ukraine. [Kathimerini Cyprus]