Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a telephone call with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Cyprus government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said Monday.

Mitsotakis briefed Anastasiades about his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, the spokesman said.

The Cypriot leader wished Mitsotakis a speedy recovery after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, he added.