NEWS DIPLOMACY

Officials from Germany, US, Britain, France and Turkey meet in Berlin

Officials from Germany, US, Britain, France and Turkey meet in Berlin

Senior officials from Germany, the United States, Britain, France and Turkey held talks in Berlin on Tuesday ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid at the end of the month, according to reports in the Turkish media.

According to the reports, the meeting was attended by Jens Plotner, foreign policy advisor to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, UK national security adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove, Philippe Errera, the French Foreign Ministry’s director-general for political affairs, and Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

Reports cited a statement by Kalin’s office saying that officials discussed NATO membership for Sweden and Finland, which is opposed by Turkey, Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and Kyiv’s grain exports.

Officials reportedly also discussed developments in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, as well as in Syria, Afghanistan and Iran. Turkish officials were quoted as saying that Ankara will not waive its legitimate claims in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, while vowing to continue efforts to resolve disputes via diplomacy.

Turkey US Security Diplomacy
READ MORE
US envoy: Greece partnership no threat to Turkey
NEWS

US envoy: Greece partnership no threat to Turkey

Athens keeps calm amid Ankara escalations
NEWS

Athens keeps calm amid Ankara escalations

Ankara continues escalating tensions
NEWS

Ankara continues escalating tensions

Sweden seeks to overcome Turkish objections to its NATO bid
NEWS

Sweden seeks to overcome Turkish objections to its NATO bid

Turkey could be among countries to offer Ukraine security guarantees, says Kyiv
NEWS

Turkey could be among countries to offer Ukraine security guarantees, says Kyiv

Issues between Greece, Turkey being put on ice
NEWS

Issues between Greece, Turkey being put on ice