Officials from Germany, US, Britain, France and Turkey meet in Berlin

Senior officials from Germany, the United States, Britain, France and Turkey held talks in Berlin on Tuesday ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid at the end of the month, according to reports in the Turkish media.

According to the reports, the meeting was attended by Jens Plotner, foreign policy advisor to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, UK national security adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove, Philippe Errera, the French Foreign Ministry’s director-general for political affairs, and Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

Reports cited a statement by Kalin’s office saying that officials discussed NATO membership for Sweden and Finland, which is opposed by Turkey, Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and Kyiv’s grain exports.

Officials reportedly also discussed developments in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, as well as in Syria, Afghanistan and Iran. Turkish officials were quoted as saying that Ankara will not waive its legitimate claims in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, while vowing to continue efforts to resolve disputes via diplomacy.