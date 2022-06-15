NEWS

Le Maire: ‘Full trust’ in Greek, Italian govt’s to make right moves on economy

Le Maire: ‘Full trust’ in Greek, Italian govt’s to make right moves on economy
French Minister for Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Security Bruno Le Maire speaks at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France on Wednesday. [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that he had “full trust” in the governments of Greece and Italy that they would take the right decisions, when asked on the latest surge in bond yields hitting southern eurozone countries.

Government borrowing costs have soared on the 19-country currency bloc’s periphery since the ECB unveiled plans last Thursday to raise interest rates to tame painfully high inflation that is at risk of becoming entrenched.

Le Maire also said the euro zone was “in the middle of an inflation peak” which would last until the end of the year “at least”, but added there was still a lot of uncertainty.

He told Les Echos in an interview that he expects inflation levels to remain high until the end of 2023, adding that “even after 2023, inflation will be structurally higher than what we have been experiencing for the last few decades.”

Eurozone inflation rose to another record last month, boosting government bond yields.

[Reuters]

EU Markets
READ MORE
Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war
ECONOMY

Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies
NEWS

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies

EU Covid certificate extended for a year
NEWS

EU Covid certificate extended for a year

Macron’s centrists hold thin edge in France after first round vote
NEWS

Macron’s centrists hold thin edge in France after first round vote

Scholz backs giving ‘realistic chance’ to Western Balkans on EU membership bid
NEWS

Scholz backs giving ‘realistic chance’ to Western Balkans on EU membership bid

Bulgaria won’t lift veto on North Macedonia’s EU plans yet
NEWS

Bulgaria won’t lift veto on North Macedonia’s EU plans yet