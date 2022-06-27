NEWS

Dendias, Mirzoyan talk economic development, Ukraine, eastern Mediterranean

Dendias, Mirzoyan talk economic development, Ukraine, eastern Mediterranean
[Greek Foreign Ministry Twitter account]

Bilateral relations, development in the Caucus region, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the eastern Mediterranean were the focus of discussions between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Athens on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry said in a tweet the two officials “reaffirmed Greek-Armenian friendship and strong historical ties” and also talked about cooperation on diaspora issues at their meeting.

Mirzoyan also met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier on Monday.

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens prepared for Madrid challenges
NEWS

Athens prepared for Madrid challenges

Greek foreign ministry ‘deeply shocked’ by Oslo terror attack
NEWS

Greek foreign ministry ‘deeply shocked’ by Oslo terror attack

Demarche to be issued for every Turkish overflight, violation
NEWS

Demarche to be issued for every Turkish overflight, violation

Athens won’t be drawn into rhetoric game, says PM
NEWS

Athens won’t be drawn into rhetoric game, says PM

Moscow turns up pressure on Athens
NEWS

Moscow turns up pressure on Athens

PM expresses satisfaction at European Council conclusion on Turkey
NEWS

PM expresses satisfaction at European Council conclusion on Turkey