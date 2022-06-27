Dendias, Mirzoyan talk economic development, Ukraine, eastern Mediterranean

Bilateral relations, development in the Caucus region, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the eastern Mediterranean were the focus of discussions between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Athens on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry said in a tweet the two officials “reaffirmed Greek-Armenian friendship and strong historical ties” and also talked about cooperation on diaspora issues at their meeting.

Mirzoyan also met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier on Monday.