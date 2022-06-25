NEWS

Greek foreign ministry ‘deeply shocked’ by Oslo terror attack

Greek foreign ministry ‘deeply shocked’ by Oslo terror attack
[Terje Pedersen/NTB/via Reuters]

Greece’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday it was “deeply shocked” by the terrorist attack near bars in central Oslo early Saturday which resulted in two deaths and at least 21 injuries. 

“We are deeply shocked by last night’s horrific attack in Oslo. At this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families & wishes for a full recovery to the injured. Greece expresses its full solidarity with the people and the government of Norway,” the ministry said in a tweet.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts. The attacks occurred around 1 a.m. in three locations, including the London Pub, a popular LGBTQ+ venue.

Diplomacy Terrorism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece condemns latest Tel Aviv terrorist attack
NEWS

Greece condemns latest Tel Aviv terrorist attack

Greece condemns Tel Aviv shooting
NEWS

Greece condemns Tel Aviv shooting

Athens condemns Hadera terrorist attack
NEWS

Athens condemns Hadera terrorist attack

Cavusolgu says Greece, Cyprus harboring terrorists
NEWS

Cavusolgu says Greece, Cyprus harboring terrorists

Greece expresses solidarity with US on 20th anniversary of 9/11
NEWS

Greece expresses solidarity with US on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Demarche to be issued for every Turkish overflight, violation
NEWS

Demarche to be issued for every Turkish overflight, violation