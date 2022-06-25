Greek foreign ministry ‘deeply shocked’ by Oslo terror attack

Greece’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday it was “deeply shocked” by the terrorist attack near bars in central Oslo early Saturday which resulted in two deaths and at least 21 injuries.

“We are deeply shocked by last night’s horrific attack in Oslo. At this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families & wishes for a full recovery to the injured. Greece expresses its full solidarity with the people and the government of Norway,” the ministry said in a tweet.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts. The attacks occurred around 1 a.m. in three locations, including the London Pub, a popular LGBTQ+ venue.