NEWS

Russia declares eight Greek diplomats ‘personae non gratae’

[AP]

The Russian Federation declared eight Greek diplomats as “personae non gratae” on Monday and gave them eight days to leave the country.

“The confrontational course of the Greek authorities with Russia, which includes the supply of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv,” is to blame according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stressed that it had complained against the declaration of a team of its diplomats as “personae non gratae” by Greece.

“We are deeply saddened by the decision of the Russian authorities,” stated a release by the Greek Foreign Ministry, adding that “there is no basis for the decision by the Russian authorities to deport members of the Greek diplomatic and consular missions to the country.”

