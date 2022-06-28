NEWS

‘Largest transfer of military equipment ever’ at northern Greek port

The American vehicle carrier ARC Endurance has sailed into Alexandroupoli for the “largest transfer of military equipment ever” handled by the northern Greek port, the chairman of the port authority said in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to Konstantinos Chatzimichail, the “behemoth” roll-on/roll-off carrier will be offloading US miliary equipment for the next seven days, in what he describes as “just a small part” of the port’s operations this year.

Having sailed from Charleston, South Carolina, in the US, the ARC Endurance is delivering the remaining combat power of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade for its Atlantic Resolve rotation.

The US-led Atlantic Resolve is a multinational allied operation that “builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries using multinational training events,” according to the US Department of Defense.

