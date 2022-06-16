NEWS

Greek, Turkish defense ministers meet briefly in Brussels

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met briefly with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense minister in Brussels on Thursday.

The brief conversation – which comes amid a sharp spike in tension between Greece and Turkey – was captured on camera, though its content has not bee in divulged.

Akar had stated his intention to meet with Panagiotopoulos in comments to Kathimerini on Wednesday, showing a radical shift in stance after clashing with Greek MPs during a NATO parliamentary committee meeting in Istanbul the day before.

