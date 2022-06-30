NEWS

Commission VP demands review of EU decision to trademark ‘Turkaegean’

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas has sent a letter to Internal Markets Commissioner Thierry Breton demanding a review of a decision to approve Ankara’s request to trademark the term ‘Turkaegean.’ 

According to reports on Thursday, the Greek commission VP for Promoting the European Way of Life expressed his “intense disappointment” at the decision by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to allow Turkey to use the term for commercial purposes in a new tourism campaign.

Schinas warned of the “serious consequences” stemming from the decision, while chiding EUIPO for failing to adequately publicize the request and its decision, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported.

He went on to demand that “in the future such decisions with a potential impact on our strategic interests not be taken without political consultation,” according to the AMNA.

