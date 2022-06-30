NEWS

Minister apologizes for lapse over ‘Turkaegean’

Greek Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis apologized on Thursday for his ministry’s failure to react in a timelier manner to Turkish moves to trademark the term ‘Turkaegean.’

“I will do everything to prevent it,” he said in comments to state radio ERT, responding to criticism after it emerged last week that the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) approved Turkey’s request in December to use the term for commercial purposes, with effect until July 2031.

Turkey also applied for the trademark in the United States, but was turned down, provisionally.

Georgiadis said that he has ordered an internal inquiry into why the competent authorities failed to pick up on Turkey’s request and the EUIPO’s decision earlier.

Addressing concerns that Turkey’s move has deeper connotations at a time of heightened tensions with Greece, the minister argud that the use of the term ‘Turkaegean’ is purely for commercial purposes and has no political significance.

