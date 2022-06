Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tests the microphone prior to addressing a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on on Thursday, [Manu Fernandez/AP]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Greece has violated Turkish airspace 147 times and it needs to be held accountable for this.

He was speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit. It was not immediately clear over what time period the alleged violations occurred.

[Reuters]