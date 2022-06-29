Pivotal moment for NATO, Aegean tensions

As NATO’s Madrid summit opened in Madrid on Wednesday, the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden was considered crucial.

For his part, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his entire staff are on full alert to give any necessary response to any issues raised by Ankara.

There was no hint on Tuesday on Turkey’s part on issues related to Greek-Turkish relations during discussions at the level of permanent representatives.

In the event that Erdogan decides unilaterally on Wednesday to put a Greek-related issue on the summit agenda, Mitsotakis is prepared to provide the appropriate response, according to government sources. Athens is, after all, prepared for all scenarios, whether they include the raising of the issue of demilitarization of the islands of the eastern Aegean, in combination with Greek sovereignty over them (i.e. questioning the conditions created by the existing status quo in the Eastern Mediterranean), or the inclusion of Greece as a kind of “example to be avoided” in Erdogan’s attempt to strengthen his arguments against Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

On Tuesday, Turkey agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had threatened to block the Nordic pair, insisting they change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists.