NEWS

NATO in talks to build naval base in Albania, prime minister says

NATO in talks to build naval base in Albania, prime minister says
Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama at the NATO summit, Brussels, June 14, 2021 [Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via Reuters]

Albania is in talks with NATO to build a naval base at Porto Romano, a port under construction on its Adriatic coast, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Friday.

Rama told a news conference that Porto Romano, situated close to the coastal town of Durres and intended as the country’s biggest port, would have a commercial section as well as a military naval base.

The military base would be built and co-financed by NATO and Albania, he said.

“We will soon go back to Brussels to continue our discussions regarding our proposal … for the installation of a NATO naval base in the new port in Durres,” Rama added.

Back in May, Rama said his government was also offering NATO its Pashaliman naval base some 200 km south of Tirana. Pashaliman was set up by Moscow as a submarine base in the 1950s to host 12 submarines near Vlore, where the Adriatic and Ionian Seas meet.

NATO is already reconstructing Kucova Air Base, some 80 km south of Tirana, that will be used by the alliance. Albania became a NATO member in 2009. [Reuters]

NATO Albania

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece a valuable hub of stability in southeast wing, says NATO chief
NEWS

Greece a valuable hub of stability in southeast wing, says NATO chief

Michel confident EU states will adopt sanctions against Russia, urges Turkey to align with bloc’s policy
NEWS

Michel confident EU states will adopt sanctions against Russia, urges Turkey to align with bloc’s policy

UN food chief says Mariupol is starving
NEWS

UN food chief says Mariupol is starving

Petrovska: Prespes deal will be respected
NEWS

Petrovska: Prespes deal will be respected

EU should look to East Med for gas, says ex-FM
NEWS

EU should look to East Med for gas, says ex-FM

Greek PM warns about price tag of Russia sanctions
CNN INTERVIEW

Greek PM warns about price tag of Russia sanctions