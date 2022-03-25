greek-pm-warns-about-price-tag-of-russia-sanctions

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned about the price tag of western sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

“We have put together a massive package of sanctions, unlike anything we’ve done in the past. And these sanctions actually do bite,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with CNN’s Nic Robertson, adding that “all the gains that Russia has made over the past decade could be eradicated within a year.”

“When it comes to energy, we need to be very careful so that whatever measures we take don’t end up hurting us for that they hurt Russia,” Mitsotakis said.

“We certainly all need to reassess our growth forecasts, we’re faced with significant inflationary pressures as a result of the war and energy costs are really hurting,” he said.

“At the end of the day, as much as we have an allegiance to support Ukraine, we also have an allegiance to our citizens to make sure that they do not suffer more than they can actually bear,” he said.

During a summit Thursday, EU leaders appeared divided on the issue of energy.

Speaking of the refugee wave caused by Russia’s invasion, the Greek prime minister said that European countries wound “need to do more because the numbers are just going to be overwhelming.”

“We were at the forefront of the refugee crisis of the past. So we’re very sensitive in terms of making sure that we can provide a safe place for Ukrainian refugees,” Mitsotakis said.