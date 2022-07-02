Turkish-Cypriots push two-state plan in UN

A migrant walks near Pournara migrant reception center in Kokkinotrimithia, as a giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag, right, and Turkish flags painted on a mountain are seen in the background in the Turkish occupied area of divided Cyprus, Nov. 25, 2021 [AP Photo/Petros Karadjias]

The entity in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus presented proposals to the United Nations for future cooperation with the internationally recognized Cyprus Republic which move away from the decades-old and UN-sanctioned premises for a bizonal, bicommunal federation, in favor of a two-state “solution,” according to Turkish news agency Anadolu.

“Northern Cyprus presents to UN proposals for cooperation with Greek Cypriots on the basis of 2-state solution on hydrocarbons, electricity, renewable energy, water,” the agency said. Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974 and forcibly divided the island along ethnic lines.

It has maintained more than 30,000 troops in the north ever since.