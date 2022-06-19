Cyprus-Greece ferry to arrive in Piraeus on Monday

The port of Piraeus will be welcoming the Daleela on Monday evening as the passenger ferry completes its maiden voyage on the newly inaugurated line between Cyprus and Greece.

The Municipality of Piraeus and the Shipping Ministry of Cyprus have organized a special event to welcome the ship at the Greek capital’s main port at 7 p.m., at Terminal B.

The Daleela set sail from Limassol on Sunday in a seasonal connection that is expected to stay open until September 16. The Greece-Cyprus route last operated 21 years ago.