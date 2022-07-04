Room temperature limits set for public sector in energy-efficiency drive

Room temperatures in public offices should be no less than 27 degrees in summer and no more than 19 degrees in winter under new targets to cut energy consumption across the public sector by 10 percent.

The “Operation Theromostat” limits were set down in a joint ministerial decision signed by the ministers of the interior, environment and energy, state and finance.

The decision orders that all heating and air-cooling systems be serviced at least once a year. Systems must be turned off when there are no workers in the buildings and at night. Offices should also install energy-efficient lighting.

Public offices that succeed in meeting the energy-reduction targets, which will be monitored via an online app, can subsequently apply to the finance ministry for an increase in their budget as a reward.