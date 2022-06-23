NEWS

Pyatt speaks of ‘pride’ in role in Greece’s energy transition agenda

[File photo]

Former US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has spoken of his “pride” in assisting the Greek government in making Greece “become a leading ally promoting diversity of energy sources and routes in Europe.”

In a statement at Thursday’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing as President Joe Biden’s nominee for assistant secretary of state for energy resources, Pyatt underlined that “energy issues have been a major focus through the past two decades of my career.”

In his role as US ambassador to Ukraine, he “saw every day how Russia weaponized energy to undermine European sovereignty and facilitate corruption.”

He said that if confirmed in the position of assistant secretary, he would continue “efforts to bolster fuel supplies on the global market and thwart Russia’s use of energy as a weapon of war.”

“Energy diversification is crucial to this effort. Over six years in Athens, I was proud to partner with the Greek government to help that country become a leading ally promoting diversity of energy sources and routes in Europe. Importantly, our embassy team also supported Greece to adopt one of the EU’s most ambitious energy transition agendas, often partnering with American companies that are creating jobs here at home.”

