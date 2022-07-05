NEWS

Turkish FM hopeful about F-16s, criticizes Greek PM

Turkish FM hopeful about F-16s, criticizes Greek PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his optimism that Turkey will be able to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the United States and secure upgrades for existing ones, while at the same time accusing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of being behind the US Congress’ negative stance on the issue.

In an interview with the NTV television network, Cavusoglu claimed that various lobbies are trying to put obstacles in the way of Turkey’s defense cooperation with the United States. 

“Of course, the Greek lobby or the Armenian lobby may say, ‘Don’t give it to them.’ And especially the Greek lobby. Mitsotakis went there and in his speech to Congress pleaded, ‘Don’t give it to them’ in a way that doesn’t fit the spirit of the Alliance and he made petty remarks. There are such attempts, but we don’t think there will be a problem,” Cavusoglu said.

