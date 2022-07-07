Greece, Romania agree to upgrade energy collaboration

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciuca (L), during joint conference after meeting in Athens, Greece, on Thursday. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]

Greece and Romania have agreed to upgrade their collaboration in energy projects, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday following a meeting with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca in Athens.

“This is not only a commercial choice, but also an act of responsibility, of solidarity with broader effect, which marks a more medium- and long- term cooperation between our countries in the energy sector,” he said at a joint press conference at Maximos Mansion.

Greece has “a key role as gateway and as natural gas transfer hub, obviously covering its domestic needs but also supplying the wider region and, of course, Romania,” he added.

The two countries are partners in the EU and allies in NATO, and consequently two of the main pillars of stability and peace in the eastern and southeastern wing of the Atlantic Alliance, he continued.

He also acknowledged Romania’s assistance in tackling wildfires in the summer of 2021, as well as this fire season.

On his side, Ciuca stated that Romania “has always been there to support Greece and in 2021 we were literally here to support the Greek government’s efforts, to support the Greek people with these tremendous wildfires.”

“This year we came again to help and we will be here with much more help and support, not only with 28 firefighters and eight fire engines that are here already but also with more if needed. You can count on us at any difficult time, you can count on our help because we are certain that you would do the same.”

[AMNA]