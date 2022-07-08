Mitsotakis: Abe assassination ‘attack on democracy itself’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his sadness at the news of the assassination of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

“Sad and shocking news about former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. His life has been cut short in an appalling and cruel way. He made a huge contribution, this crime is an attack on democracy itself. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people,” Mitsotakis tweeted on Friday.

Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Abe, 67, was pronounced dead around five and a half hours after the shooting in the city of Nara. Police arrested a 41-year-old man and said the weapon was a homemade gun. [AMNA, Reuters]