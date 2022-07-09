Teen arrested over Metamorfosi attack

Police said on Saturday that a 13-year-old boy has been arrested and other young teen of 14 is being sought over their alleged membership in a gang of about 10 boys who are said to have attacked and used an iron first to beat a 17-year-old in the northern Athens suburb of Metamorfosi last week.

The 17-year-old sustained injuries to the head and body and had to be treated in a hospital.

The 13-year-old’s mother has also been arrested for neglect of a minor, according to the police announcement.