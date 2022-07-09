NEWS

Teen arrested over Metamorfosi attack

Teen arrested over Metamorfosi attack

Police said on Saturday that a 13-year-old boy has been arrested and other young teen of 14 is being sought over their alleged membership in a gang of about 10 boys who are said to have attacked and used an iron first to beat a 17-year-old in the northern Athens suburb of Metamorfosi last week. 

The 17-year-old sustained injuries to the head and body and had to be treated in a hospital. 

The 13-year-old’s mother has also been arrested for neglect of a minor, according to the police announcement.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stiff penalties for convicted clerics
NEWS

Stiff penalties for convicted clerics

Human rights court convicts Greece over deadly migrant boat sinking
NEWS

Human rights court convicts Greece over deadly migrant boat sinking

Anarchist group claims responsibility for Athens tax office attack
NEWS

Anarchist group claims responsibility for Athens tax office attack

Anarchist group vandalizes Parliament general secretary’s house
NEWS

Anarchist group vandalizes Parliament general secretary’s house

Priests charged with serious crimes will have salary docked 
NEWS

Priests charged with serious crimes will have salary docked 

Thessaloniki robbers make off with jewellery worth 100,000 euros
NEWS

Thessaloniki robbers make off with jewellery worth 100,000 euros