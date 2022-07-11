NEWS

North Macedonia: Police find 87 migrants, arrest two men

North Macedonia: Police find 87 migrants, arrest two men
[AP]

Police in North Macedonia say they have discovered 87 migrants crammed into a truck with a trailer in the southern part of the country and arrested two men for migrant smuggling.

Police said the migrants, who included 45 Syrians, 39 Pakistanis, two Congolese and one Indian – were found early Saturday during a routine check on a highway near the border town of Gevgelija.

Two Macedonian citizens, identified only by their initials as A.A. and M.J., were arrested. They face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Greece, heading for Serbia and onward to wealthier European countries. The migrants were transferred to a reception center in Gevgelija, pending deportation to Greece.

According to police, the migrant Balkan route through North Macedonia has become busier after the lifting of travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. [AP]

North Macedonia Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
North Macedonia: Indian migrants detained on new route
NEWS

North Macedonia: Indian migrants detained on new route

North Macedonia police find 28 migrants in van
NEWS

North Macedonia police find 28 migrants in van

North Macedonia: 4 charged for torturing fellow migrants
NEWS

North Macedonia: 4 charged for torturing fellow migrants

North Macedonia police find 42 migrants packed in a truck
NEWS

North Macedonia police find 42 migrants packed in a truck

North Macedonia to accept 450 Afghan refugees
NEWS

North Macedonia to accept 450 Afghan refugees

Human rights court convicts Greece over deadly migrant boat sinking
NEWS

Human rights court convicts Greece over deadly migrant boat sinking