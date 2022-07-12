Joint US-Greek exercise gets under way

The Poseidon’s Rage 22 bilateral military exercise, with the participation of forces from Greece and the United States, began on Monday and included 10 F-35 jets and 14 F-15s.

It will be conducted in various parts of the country until July 21 under the planning, organization and coordination of the Hellenic Army General Staff. Greece is participating with fighter aircraft, naval units and elements of the Special Warfare Command of the General Staff (JTAC) .

The JTAC said Poseidon’s Rage will, for the first time, feature fourth and fifth generation US fighters deployed together. What’s more, an entire fighter squadron is being deployed to another base, in this case the 115 Combat Wing at Souda in Crete.

The F-35s will conduct training in the area of responsibility of the US European Command, while firing training will be conducted at the Karavia firing range in the Myrtoo Sea.

Meanwhile, Konstantinos Floros, the chief of the general staff, is in Washington and has engaged in a number of meetings with top military officials there. He will also travel to Fort Worth in Texas, where he will tour the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet production line.

Greece had stated that it intends to purchase F-35s as tensions with Turkey escalate.

At the same time, the debate is ongoing in Athens about Greek-Turkish ties, the region and beyond, and the direction foreign policy should take in a constantly shifting international environment. In this regard, representatives from the nation’s top think tanks, the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and the Institute of International Relations (IDIS), met on Monday with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Also on Monday, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, the deputy foreign minister, briefed his Spanish counterpart in Madrid on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.