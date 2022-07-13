NEWS

AHI updates fact sheet on Greece’s contributions to US interests, NATO

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) announced it has released a 2022 update to its fact sheet that details Greece’s contributions to United States interests in the eastern Mediterranean and to NATO.  

The fact sheet is titled, “Greece: Valued Ally. Strategic Partner.”

“When it comes down to it, Greece is a proven, reliable, and invaluable ally of the United States and an integral contributor to NATO,” President Nick Larigakis said. “Greece takes its obligations to the Alliance seriously even amid challenging times. Our fact sheet presents data, provides testimonials from prominent US and NATO officials, and highlights examples of how Greece has contributed to United States security interests and international peacekeeping operations over many decades.

“We strongly encourage the community to utilize the fact sheet as an educational tool when speaking or meeting with policymakers and to share it widely.”

This is the fact sheet’s fourth update and can be found here

Politics

