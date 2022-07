SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras declared that “political change has already started,” during a rally at the main square in Peristeri, western Athens.

Attendance at the rally, he said, is the “truest, most indisputable poll.”

This is the reason why Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “does not dare call elections,” he said, stressing that the current government “will not last for long.”