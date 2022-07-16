Athens in court over EU environmental rules

Greece has been referred to the European Court of Justice over the improper implementation of an EU directive on the environmental impact assessment of all major infrastructure projects.

According to the European Commission’s decision, Greek legislation does not, for example, apply the provisions of the directive demanding an environmental impact assessment of all projects related to defense.

The directive stipulates that such an exemption may be granted only on a case-by-case basis and only if the member state considers that the application of the procedure would adversely affect defense or civil protection emergency purposes.

Furthermore, Greek legislation, the decision noted, does not contain any legal provision obliging the Greek authorities to inform the public of any decision taken by another Member State concerning projects with transboundary effects on Greek territory.