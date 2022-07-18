Crete: Villagers ordered to evacuate homes as wind fans fires

Residents in two villages in the Cretan prefecture of Rethymno were instructed to evacuate their homes on Monday afternoon due to a forest fire in their area.

The inhabitants of Saktouria and Kato Saktouria received the 112 emergency message to evacuate in the direction of Agios Pavlos and Akoumiani Gyalia (Triopetra) at around 5 p.m.

According to local media, a new fire front has emerged between the villages of Melabes and Saktouria, fanned by strong winds.