Health authorities report 148,435 new cases of Covid-19 last week

Greek health authorities announced 148,435 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 200 virus-related deaths during the week of July 11-17. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that there are currently 115 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The cases were identified from a total of 954,188 tests, a positivity rate of 15.56%.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 4,210,771, with a total of 30,707 deaths over the same period.