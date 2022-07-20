European Parliament to honor Manolis Glezos

European Parliament will hold an event in remembrance of Manolis Glezos, marking the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Born on September 9, 1922 the Greek left-wing politician was best known for his part in the World War II resistance and for taking down the Nazi flag from the Acropolis during the German occupation of Greece.

The event to honor Glezos, who died on March 30, 2020 at the age of 97, will be held in September and is an initiative of the Left Group of the European Parliament.

It will also coincide with the official unveiling of the European Parliament chamber in Brussels, which now bears his name.