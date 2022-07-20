Ambulance services take 34 people to hospital during Penteli fire

Α total of 34 people in the firestricken areas of Penteli were taken to hospitals in ambulances and other emergency services vehicles while the fire blazed on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another 17 were given first aid without being taken to hospital.

Specifically, the ambulance service transferred one man to Gennimatas hospital, five to Ippokratio Hospital, 23 to Erythros Stavros, one to Sotiria, one to KAT and three firefighters with respiratory problems and light injuries to the 251 Airforce General hospital.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Wednesday visited the Gennimatas general hospital and was informed about the condition of the citizens brought in from firestricken areas of Penteli, especially the condition of a citizen being treated in the hospital’s specialist Burns Unit.

The hospital remains on standby. [AMNA]