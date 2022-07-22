NEWS

Draft law for Natura sites slammed as invasive

{AP]

A draft law of new regulations for Natura sites put to public consultation by the Environment Ministry has stirred up scientific bodies, environmental organizations and citizens, who say it allows for man-made interventions in protected ecosystems. 

Indicatively, of the 850 comments submitted in the first few days of consultation, almost all were negative, calling for the bill’s withdrawal.

The proposed legislation allows the opening of roads and the construction of energy transmission networks in Natura sites – essentially major human interventions in sensitive ecosystems. It also allows tourist facilities and facilitates the installation of renewable energy sources (RES) in nature protection zones (the part around the core of a Natura site) and even mining. Furthermore, it effectively removes most restrictions in the habitat conservation zone, as if it were not an important part of an ecosystem.

