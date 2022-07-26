NEWS

PM welcomes visiting Saudi crown prince

[Panagiotis Tzamaros/Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday evening, as the Saudi official begun his two-day visit to Athens.

In a dialog before the cameras, Mitsotakis said the visit is an opportunity “to reaffirm the strength of our strategic relationship.”

Prince Mohammed said he is looking forward to the signing of bilateral agreements in energy and telecommunications, among others.

“We are also interested in hydrogen and how to turn Greece into a hub for Europe in terms of hydrogen. This is a game-changer for both countries. We are also working on the interconnection of the telecommunications network,” he said.

Greek diplomatic sources said bilateral deals would be signed in energy, military cooperation and an undersea data cable.

Diplomacy Politics

