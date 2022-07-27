NEWS

Dendias to visit Cyprus on Thursday

[Reuters]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Cyprus Thursday, it was announced Wednesday.

Dendias will meet with Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus ahead of talks with President Nicos Anastasiades.

He will then deliver a speech at a meeting of the heads of Cyprus’ diplomatic missions abroad.

Dendias will meet his counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides at 1 p.m. The ministry said talks will focus on the Cyprus problem, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, EU-related issues and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two will make joint statements to the press at approximately 1.20 p.m.

During his stay in Nicosia, the Greek foreign minister will also meet with presidential candidates Averof Neophytou (DISY), Andreas Mavroyiannis (AKEL) and Nikos Christodoulides (DIKO, EDEK).

Cyprus Diplomacy

