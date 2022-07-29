Greece urges Germany to halt sale of submarines to Turkey

Greece has once more urged Germany to freeze the sale of Reis-class submarines to Turkey, saying that the planned sale of half dozen subs will upset the balance of naval power in the region.

“These submarines risk shifting the balance of power in the eastern Mediterranean in favor of a country which, despite being a member of NATO, has issued a threat of war against Greece,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told journalists after meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Athens on Friday.

Dendias also accused Turkey of violating the sovereign rights of Greece and of other states, while continuing to occupy the territory of EU member Cyprus.

In her comments, Baerbock said it is important that NATO members solve their conflicts through dialogue.

“Fighting within the alliance – that is exactly what the Russian president wants,” Baerbock said. The German minister added that she will convey the same message during her trip to Turkey later on Friday.