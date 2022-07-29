NEWS

Greece urges Germany to halt sale of submarines to Turkey

Greece urges Germany to halt sale of submarines to Turkey
[InTime News]

Greece has once more urged Germany to freeze the sale of Reis-class submarines to Turkey, saying that the planned sale of half dozen subs will upset the balance of naval power in the region.

“These submarines risk shifting the balance of power in the eastern Mediterranean in favor of a country which, despite being a member of NATO, has issued a threat of war against Greece,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told journalists after meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Athens on Friday.

Dendias also accused Turkey of violating the sovereign rights of Greece and of other states, while continuing to occupy the territory of EU member Cyprus.

In her comments, Baerbock said it is important that NATO members solve their conflicts through dialogue.

“Fighting within the alliance – that is exactly what the Russian president wants,” Baerbock said. The German minister added that she will convey the same message during her trip to Turkey later on Friday.

Turkey Defense Security Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Baerbock: NATO members must solve conflicts through dialogue
NEWS

Baerbock: NATO members must solve conflicts through dialogue

Mitsotakis tells German FM Turkish provocations ‘cannot be tolerated’
NEWS

Mitsotakis tells German FM Turkish provocations ‘cannot be tolerated’

Extra €0.5 bln in energy aid coming, PM says
NEWS

Extra €0.5 bln in energy aid coming, PM says

Dendias meets Biden’s point man on global energy problems
NEWS

Dendias meets Biden’s point man on global energy problems

ISAP service disrupted after man falls on tracks
NEWS

ISAP service disrupted after man falls on tracks

Crypto crook returning from France to be sent to US
NEWS

Crypto crook returning from France to be sent to US