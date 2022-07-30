NEWS

Ambitious plan to construct coastal pedestrian zone 

Ambitious plan to construct coastal pedestrian zone 
[Shutterstock]

A tender will be launched by January for the design and construction of a path for pedestrians and cyclists on the southern coast of the Greek capital from the district of Kallithea to Vouliagmeni.

The project, which will be built using resources from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, will be located parallel to Poseidonos Avenue and based on a study by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED).

The project, named “Urban Walk,” concerns the section of the coastline of the Athenian Riviera starting from Kallithea and ending at the town hall of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni, after crossing four municipalities (Palaio Faliro, Alimos, Elliniko-Argyroupoli and Glyfada).

The length of the path for pedestrians and cyclists is 22 kilometers, of which 13.5 kilometers will be constructed by this project. The contracting party for the project is the Regional Authority of Attica, while the project is being implemented by TAIPED.

City Life Transport

