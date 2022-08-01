Akar: Greece is ‘up to something’ against Ankara

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday accused Greece of “aggressive rhetoric” against Ankara claiming that its increase in defence budget shows the country is “up to something” against Turkey.

“They are in a calculation against Turkey in their own way. There is a five-fold increase in the armament budget. We say that this is less for the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and Turkey, but a lot for defense,” Akar told the semi-official Anadolu Agency.