Test tubes labelled “Monkeypox virus positive and negative” are seen in this illustration, taken May 23, 2022. [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Cyprus has recorded its first case of monkeypox, the country’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

The infected man was 40 and had been travelling recently, the ministry said in a statement.

The man was being treated at a hospital in Nicosia, it added. [Reuters]