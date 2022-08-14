NEWS

FM marks anniversary of the second Turkish offensive on Cyprus

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias stated that Cyprus remains an unsolved incident of illegal occupation despite consecutive rulings by the United Nations Security Council in a statement released on social media on Sunday marking 48 years since the second Turkish offensive on the island.

“The only solution is a Bicommunal Bizonal Federation, in the framework set out by the relevant rulings by the Security Council,” he added. “Greece will continue, as it has always done, to stand with the Republic of Cyprus. Nicosia can not remain the only divided capital in Europe”.

