NEWS EVROS

Turkey pushed migrants into Greece, minister says

Turkey pushed migrants into Greece, minister says

A day after police said they found 38 migrants who had been reported stranded on an islet in the Evros River on the Greek-Turkish border, Greece on Tuesday accused Turkey of pushing the migrants into Greek territory.

During a visit to Evros on Tuesday, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said the group of 38 migrants – 35 Syrians and three Palestianians – arrived on the Turkish side of the river before they were forcefully pushed onto the islet by the Turkish authorities.

“Under the threat of violence, they forced them to move toward Greece,” he said.

Mitarakis said that, on the basis of the migrants’ testimonies, a 5-year-old child died on Turkish territory, adding that the government will work with Red Cross and Red Crescent officials so that the family can recover the body and hold a dignified funeral.

Migration Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece bracing for all possible scenarios
NEWS

Greece bracing for all possible scenarios

Athens rejects Ankara’s ‘false’ refugee claims
NEWS

Athens rejects Ankara’s ‘false’ refugee claims

Erdogan tells EU envoys bloc ignored Turkey’s efforts to improve ties
NEWS

Erdogan tells EU envoys bloc ignored Turkey’s efforts to improve ties

Turkey says it rejects efforts to portray it as part of Belarus migrant problem
NEWS

Turkey says it rejects efforts to portray it as part of Belarus migrant problem

EU condemns use of migration as pressure tool
NEWS

EU condemns use of migration as pressure tool

Finnish FM defends Greece on Turkey visit
NEWS

Finnish FM defends Greece on Turkey visit