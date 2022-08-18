NEWS

Release of Greek tankers by Iran expected in a matter of days

The release of the two Greek tankers held by Tehran since the end of May is expected to take place in a matter of days, according to reports on Wednesday related to the informal diplomatic contacts that have taken place.

The expectation is also based on the mutual understanding that the release will be possible once an Iranian-flagged ship and its oil cargo, which was seized in Greece by the American authorities, is returned to Iran.

About 50 Filipino and Greek seamen are still being held on the two Greek ships in Bandar Abbas. After a legal and judicial tug-of-war between American, Greek and German authorities, the Greek judiciary decided that the ship and its oil cargo must be returned to Iran.

In line with this decision, 56,000 tons of Iranian oil was transferred from the Greek-owned tanker Ice Energy, which had been chartered by the US authorities when the cargo was initially seized, to the Iranian-flagged tanker Lana at anchorage in the port of Piraeus.

After the Lana leaves Greek waters and enters international waters, Tehran, according to diplomatic sources, will proceed in turn to release the two Greek tankers. 

